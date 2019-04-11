High Representative speaks at the International University of Sarajevo

High Representative Valentin Inzko visited the International University of Sarajevo today and talked to students about the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the role of the OHR.

In his speech, the High Representative outlined that the role of the OHR in BiH is to make sure that the Dayton Peace Agreement is implemented, and to help domestic politicians in making state institutions more functional and efficient.

“Looking back, I can say that in more than 23 years of peace implementation, the hard work of the people of BiH, with the robust support of the international community, has made many outstanding achievements possible. The primary task for domestic political forces now is to focus on issues that affect the lives of BiH citizens – high unemployment, investments and fighting corruption,” the High Representative said.