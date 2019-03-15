High Representative attends the funeral of David Dragičević in Austria

High Representative Valentin Inzko attended the funeral of David Dragičević in Wiener Neustadt (Austria) today. He attended the funeral service for David Dragičević out of a sincere, human need to share the pain of David’s family and closest friends.

“I wish to express my deepest condolences to the parents of late David. As a parent, human and Christian, I hope that David’s soul will finally rest in peace and find its place in heaven. The truth and justice always find a way, and I am convinced that that will happen now too.”

“According to the Gospel of John and to Christ’s own words, ‘the truth will set you free’. I strongly believe in those words. May you rest in peace, David.”