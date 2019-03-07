PDHR and Brčko Supervisor visits Brčko District

Principal Deputy High Representative and Brčko District Supervisor, Michael Scanlan, visited Brčko on Thursday. During the morning he met with Brčko Police Chief Goran Pisić, Director of the Finance Directorate Mato Lučić, and Head of the Brčko Mental Health Care Center, Dr. Zlata Paprić. In the afternoon, Scanlan also met with Secretary of the Brčko Red Cross Denis Šehanović, as well as representatives of the Young Entrepeneurs Network “LUX,” Benjamin Nuhanović, Vanja Šolaja, and Kristijan Marić.