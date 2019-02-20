High Representative visits Brussels

High Representative Valentin Inzko is in Brussels today participating in an event at the European Parliament on the Western Balkans.

Speaking at the event, the High Representative stressed that once the new authorities have been formed the test will be for them to demonstrate through their actions a sincere and robust commitment to the EU path. “EU integration is not only a shared objective of the political class, but also the ambition of most citizens of BiH. Thus, all levels of government should work towards this goal,” the High Representative said.

While in Brussels, the High Representative is also meeting with the European People’s Party President Joseph Daul and member countries representatives to the European Union.