12/12/2018 BLRO

POLITICAL ASSISTANT

BANJA LUKA REGIONAL OFFICE/POLITICAL SECTION

Duty Station: Banja Luka

Contract Type: Intern (Unpaid)

PURPOSE AND SCOPE OF POSITION

The post holder will work on a range of substantive issues targeted to ensure effective support of broader activities of the Banja Luka Regional Office.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Research, gathering of information and analysis of political developments related to OHR mandate;
  • Ensuring follow-up to initiatives undertaken by the DHR and Head of Office in Banja Luka;
  • Producing reports of meetings, drafting correspondence;
  • General office management, including the scheduling/organizing of meetings, maintaining archives and other types of administrative support.
  • Any other duties as required.

PROFESSIONAL REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS

  • University degree, preferable in political science or related areas;
  • Solid knowledge of current political, economic and social situation in Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Dayton Peace Agreement and the mandate of the OHR;
  • Excellent spoken and written English;
  • Excellent communication skills are essential;
  • Confidentiality;
  • Excellent organizational skills;
  • Excellent computer skills, good command of Microsoft Office and Internet applications;
  • Very good interpersonal skills to interact with both international and local experts;
  • Ability to cope with stress and work with people of various cultural backgrounds;
  • Willingness to work long hours;
  • Ability to work in a team as well as independently and with minimal supervision;
  • Sound judgement;
  • Knowledge of local language would be an asset.

 

Any person with the above qualifications should provide (in English) a CV with a one-page cover letter and references to the following:

Human Resources
Office of the High Representative
Emerika Bluma 1, 71000 Sarajevo
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Fax: +387 (0) 33 283 771
E-mail: application@ohr.int

Reference number: 2018/126
Closing date for applications: 26 December 2018

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted
No telephone inquiries please