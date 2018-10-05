HR Inzko: Use your democratic right and vote on Sunday

The High Representative, Valentin Inzko, issued the following statement today:

“In two days’ time, on October 7th, the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina will have an opportunity to cast their ballots at the general elections and decide who should represent them and their interests in the next four years.

I appeal to every voter to use their democratic right and vote. Invest forty minutes of your time on Sunday for the sake of four years of your future. Do not allow yourself to be intimidated by divisive speech, harsh rhetoric and threats. By using your right to vote, you are the one deciding on your destiny and your future.

Think of the issues that are preventing this country from becoming a stable and prosperous place for you and your family. Your vote can help make it a place worth staying in, not a place that you and your children will be forced to leave. Examine carefully among the candidates and find those who deserve your trust and who can deliver the results you need.

Make your voice heard. Decide for yourself about your future. Otherwise, others will decide for you.”