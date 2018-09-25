High Representative Valentin Inzko opens Canton Sarajevo International Business Conference

“Development opportunities are not by themselves enough. A politically stable environment has always been and remains crucial for doing business. Institutional stability and efficiency, rule of law, the fight against corruption and continued commitment to reforms all create a framework conducive to a healthy economy,” the High Representative said today at the opening of the Canton Sarajevo International Business Conference.

The High Representative noted that organizing an international business conference in the peak of the pre-election campaign is both courageous and visionary, because it refutes the dominant divisive, backward looking rhetoric and because it calls for cooperation and prosperity.

“This is why the timing of the conference is also an opportunity: an opportunity for all of us to rightfully voice our expectation that politicians will focus on creating a more stable environment in which business and the development of human potential can flourish. This message is more vital than ever at a time when so many political figures are giving too much focus to the issues that divide people.”

“There is no alternative to the path you have chosen.” The High Representative concluded. “Like never before, this country needs political catharsis and economic progress. And the business community, with its role as one of the driving forces of progress and prosperity, can and should be part of this change.