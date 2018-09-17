Statement by OHR and US Embassy on adoption of CPC amendments in the BiH House of Representatives

The OHR and the US Embassy congratulate the BiH House of Representatives for adopting amendments today to the BiH Criminal Procedure Code, which will enable BiH to better fight organized crime and corruption, terrorism and other complex threats in line with international standards. These amendments were adopted unanimously by all members of the House of Representatives present at the session.

HDZ BiH, HDZ 1990, SDA, SDP, SBB, DF, DNS, NDP, SDS, Independent Bloc and BPS have today placed the safety and security of the country above party politics, and at the same time demonstrated that a joint effort and constructive dialogue can result in a compromise acceptable to all and in the interest of all citizens, regardless of nationality. Regrettably, the SNSD and its officials, in not attending today’s session of the House of Representatives, have demonstrated that the rule of law and the fight against corruption apparently are not among their party’s priorities.