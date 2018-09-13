High Representative meets Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Benelux Countries

High Representative Valentin Inzko and Principal Deputy High Representative Dennis Hearne hosted a meeting today with the Foreign Ministers of the Benelux countries, Didier Reynders, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Jean Asselborn, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg, and Stef Blok, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, as well as with Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH Bruce Berton and Representative of the IOM in BiH Peter Van der Auweraert.

The High Representative used this opportunity to brief the foreign ministers on political and economic trends in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with a particular accent on the upcoming General Elections.

The High Representative stressed the need for politicians to conduct an election campaign free from negative and divisive rhetoric, instead focusing on issues that truly matter to citizens, including the economy, rule of law and the fight against corruption.

Photo by Imrana Kapetanovic