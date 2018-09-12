Principal Deputy High Representative and Brcko Supervisor Dennis W. Hearne gives remarks at the 18th Anniversary of the Founding of the Brcko District Police.

Principal Deputy High Representative and Brcko Supervisor Dennis W. Hearne gives remarks at the 18th Anniversary of the Founding of the Brcko District Police. PDHR/Supervisor Hearne outlined that the Brcko Police demonstrated the highest level of professionalism and a true commitment in taking that extra step to ensure safety for the citizens of Brcko District.