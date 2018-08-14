PDHR Hearne meets Davor Dragicevic

In response to a written request from Mr. Davor Dragicevic for a meeting with the High Representative, PDHR Dennis W. Hearne met today in Sarajevo with Mr. Dragičević, father of the late David Dragičević. (The High Representative Valentin Inzko is not in BiH this week.) As a matter of respect and consideration for Mr. Dragicevic’s tragic situation, the OHR agreed to the meeting, to listen to Mr. Dragicevic’s concerns. The PDHR expressed his condolences to Mr. Dragičević over the loss of his son.

The OHR has no role in the ongoing investigation of this specific case. However, the OHR believes pervasive concerns about rule of law issues in BiH need to be addressed effectively by all levels of government in the country. Indeed, Mr. Dragicevic and all citizens of BiH have a right to expect thorough, professional and objective investigations and judicial processes in all cases.