Statement on the BiH CPC by Embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, UK, USA, OHR and OSCE

The Embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and the OHR and OSCE are deeply concerned about the evident lack of genuine interest by HDZ BiH and SNSD in implementing the decision of the BiH Constitutional Court on the BiH Criminal Procedure Code (CPC). It is clear that they are not concerned that their inaction will severely undermine the fight against corruption and organized crime in BiH.

These parties have, through the amendments proposed by HDZ BiH, pushed for changes to the CPC by the BiH Parliamentary Assembly that are not in line with International standards, while opposing amendments that would meet those standards and also assure prosecutorial and judicial effectiveness at the BiH state level. Moreover, they have created procedural obstacles in the BiH Parliamentary Assembly for the adoption of any CPC amendments.

The undersigned embassies and organizations find the apparent effort by these parties to create legal gaps and strip the state judicial institutions of the tools to effectively fight organised crime and corruption completely unacceptable. This approach makes these party leaders and their representatives in the BiH Parliament directly responsible for the potential further expansion of organized crime and corruption throughout BiH, to the detriment of all citizens.

The Embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and the OHR and OSCE again strongly urge BiH political parties to adopt amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code which are in line with international standards and which address the changes required by the Constitutional Court, without further delay.