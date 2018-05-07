POLITICAL ASSISTANT

BANJA LUKA REGIONAL OFFICE

BANJA LUKA

DUTY STATION: Banja Luka

CONTRACT TYPE: Intern

PURPOSE AND SCOPE OF POSITION:

The post holder will work on a range of substantive issues targeted to ensure effective support of broader activities of the Banja Luka Regional Office.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Research, gathering of information and analysis of political developments related to OHR mandate;

Ensuring follow-up to initiatives undertaken by the DHR and Head of Office in Banja Luka;

Producing reports of meetings, drafting correspondence;

General office management, including the scheduling/organizing of meetings, maintaining archives and other types of administrative support.

Any other duties as required.

PROFESSIONAL REQUIREMENTS / QUALIFICATIONS:

University degree, preferable in political science or related areas;

Solid knowledge of current political, economic and social situation in Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Dayton Peace Agreement and the mandate of the OHR;

Excellent spoken and written English;

Excellent communication skills are essential;

Confidentiality;

Excellent organizational skills;

Excellent computer skills, good command of Microsoft Office and Internet applications;

Very good interpersonal skills to interact with both international and local experts;

Ability to cope with stress and work with people of various cultural backgrounds;

Willingness to work long hours;

Ability to work in a team as well as independently and with minimal supervision;

Sound judgement;

Knowledge of local language would be an asset.

Any person with the above qualifications should provide (in English) a CV with a one-page cover letter and references to the following:

Personnel Department

Office of the High Representative

Emerika Bluma 1, 71000 Sarajevo

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Fax: +387 (0) 33 283 771

E-mail: application@ohr.int

Reference number: 2018/085

Closing date for applications: 22 May 2018

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted

No telephone inquiries please