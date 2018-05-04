High Representative meets UN General Assembly President Lajčák

High Representative Valentin Inzko met yesterday with President of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajčák to discuss the current political developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Politicians should focus on reforms that bring concrete economic, social and political benefits to citizens. Sadly, it seems that for some it is much easier to use scare tactics, such as speculating about secession or potential war scenarios, rather than doing the hard work to move Bosnia and Herzegovina forward.

Despite a rather early onset of the election campaign, the need for reforms will not disappear. Politicians must accept this for the good of BiH and its citizens and accelerate their efforts – the sooner the better,” said the High Representative.

Today the High Representative will also meet with Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs.