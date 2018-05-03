High Representative visits Washington and New York

The High Representative, Valentin Inzko, is visiting Washington and New York, where he will present his 53rd regular report on peace implementation in Bosnia and Herzegovina to the UN Security Council.

During his stay in Washington, the High Representative met with senior U.S. Government officials, including Laura Cowan, Special Advisor for Europe and Russia to Vice President Michael R. Pence and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer. In these meetings, he informed his interlocutors about the current political developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The High Representative stressed the importance of the EU/US-led facilitation effort to assist local politicians in finding a solution for the implementation of the BiH Constitutional Court ruling in the “Ljubić” case. The High Representative noted that “this issue is a top political priority for domestic stakeholders. The general elections in October and their results must be implemented in a smooth and uninterrupted manner so that BiH does not face further delays when it comes to much needed reforms.”

The High Representative also highlighted the negative rhetoric that further poisons and complicates an already tense pre-election atmosphere. “In the absence of a genuine desire to tackle the issues that really matter to citizens’ daily lives, politicians instead resort to divisive and harmful rhetoric and are trying to score points for their pre-election campaign. The citizens’ needs are known to all. They want better lives, economic prosperity, and for their children to remain and work in BiH,” said the High Representative.

In New York, the High Representative will meet with a number of ambassadors of permanent missions to the UN, and senior UN officials, including UN General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak and UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo.

The High Representative is scheduled to address the UN Security Council on Tuesday, May 8th.