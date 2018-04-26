High Representative meets EPP Leader, MEP Manfred Weber

The High Representative, Valentin Inzko, met in Brussels with Manfred Weber, MEP and Leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament. The High Representative informed Mr. Weber about current political developments in BiH, highlighting the areas in which progress is of paramount importance for the unhindered functioning of the country and its progress towards the European Union.

“The message from Europe is clear. BiH’s political leaders must do their utmost and with a sense of urgency, to maintain the momentum following the submission of the country’s answers to the EC Questionnaire.”

The High Representative also informed Mr. Weber about the ongoing EU/US-led facilitation effort to assist domestic politicians to find a solution with regards to electoral reform, in order to enable the smooth conduct of 2018 elections and the implementation of election results.

“There is still some time left to reach a solution that would be satisfactory for all sides. This should be based on dialogue and compromise, respecting the principles of the Constitution, as well as court decisions,” said the High Representative.