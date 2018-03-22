High Representative visits General Hospital “Dr. Abdulah Nakaš”

High Representative Valentin Inzko visited the General Hospital “Dr. Abdulah Nakaš” today, upon an invitation from the Hospital’s management. Inzko met with the Hospital’s Director, dr. Zlatko Kravić, and Chairman of the Steering Board, dr. Sead Željo.

Representatives of the Hospital’s management informed the High Representative about the work of this institution, as well as the vast professional experience of its employees. The High Representative used this opportunity to express his support to future activities and further development of this institution, and congratulated the management on their successful work in the area of healthcare. To all employees he extended his commendation for their selfless and successful dedication, and for the assistance they are providing to citizens. “Not only is the hospital built through quality, but Bosnia and Herzegovina itself,” concluded the High Representative.