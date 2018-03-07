HR Inzko meets UN Assistant Secretary-General Jenca

High Representative Valentin Inzko met today in Sarajevo the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Miroslav Jenca. The High Representative informed the Assistant Secretary-General about the current political situation in BiH and outlined the electoral reform as an immediate priority.

The High Representative used this opportunity to express his gratitude to the UN for their efforts in post-war reconstruction of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as their support to the work of the OHR, among others, in the UN Security Council.

The High Representative underlined the important role the UN has in advancing development and reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.