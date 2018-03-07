HR meets Delegation of Austrian Bishops’ Conference

High Representative Valentin Inzko met today in Sarajevo with a delegation of the Austrian Bishops’ Conference led by the Archbishop of Vienna, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn. The High Representative informed the delegation about the current political and social developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina and discussed the relationship between the Church, the state and the society in both countries. The High Representative also used this opportunity to express his gratitude to the Catholic Church in Austria for their selfless assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina and its citizens during the last war.

“Interreligious and inter-ethnic dialogue is a positive impulse for a fruitful process of reconciliation. For that reason I am very pleased that, aside from state officials, during their visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina the delegation of the Austrian Bishops’ Conference will also meet with religious leaders,” concluded the High Representative.