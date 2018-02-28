High Representative Meets Commissioner Hahn

High Representative Valentin Inzko met today in Sarajevo with EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn and thanked him for his achievements and contribution regarding today’s acceptance of the Questionnaire from Bosnia and Herzegovina authorities. “When it was said a few years ago that there will be no enlargement until 2020 some understood the message, but some were disappointed. Today, with the engagement of Commissioner Hahn, the enlargement process and perspective for the Western Balkan countries looks different.”

High Representative Inzko also congratulated BH Council of Ministers Chairman Denis Zvizdic , DEI Director Edin Dilberovic and Head of the EU Delegation and EUSR Lars-Gunnar Wigemark on this special day for Bosnia and Hercegovina.

High Representative Inzko, who was also the EU Special Representative, said that “when it comes to the EU and Bosnia and Herzegovina relations I will hold two events in my memory and that is visa liberalisation from 2010 and todays date, 28th February 2018.”