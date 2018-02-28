High Representative Visits Zenica

High Representative Valentin Inzko visited ArcelorMittal today upon the invitation of the company for a presentation on the company’s current activities and future investment plans. The High Representative emphasized the importance of investments and job creation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and commended ArcelorMital as number one exporter and one of the biggest railroad users for its contribution to that end, but he also reiterated the need for measures to improve environmental protection.

“As I repeatedly underline, BiH is a country with vast economic potential. However, many investors look at BiH through the prism of political or administrative difficulties. More must be done to turn the country into a truly business-friendly destination that can attract investments, support business development and create the jobs and prosperity that BiH and its people so badly need. Increased efforts at protecting the environment must be an integral component of those endeavors”, said High Representative Inzko.