High Representative Valentin Inzko met today with a delegation of the Student Parliament of the University of Sarajevo led by Parliament’s President Merim Serdarevic. The delegation presented their views on the current political situation in the country. Special emphasis was given to the fact that many young people are leaving BiH, as well as to possible measures to reverse this trend by creating more favorable conditions for professional and personal advancement here in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
HR meets delegation of the Sarajevo Student Parliament