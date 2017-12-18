PDHR and Brcko Supervisor Dennis Hearne visits Banja Luka

The Principal Deputy High Representative and Brcko Supervisor, Dennis Hearne, visited Banja Luka today. During his first visit to Banja Luka, PDHR Hearne met with RS President Milorad Dodik, Speaker of the RS National Assembly Nedeljko Cubrilovic, the Mayor of Banja Luka Igor Radojicic and representatives of the RS opposition parties.

PDHR Hearne discussed with his interlocutors the current political situation in Republika Srpska and throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina. He stressed that although many political parties seem to be preparing for the 2018 general Elections already, there is still time to make progress on the reforms that are important to citizens. Election Reform, in particular, is needed in order to assure the smooth conduct and implementation of the election results in 2018 and needs to be agreed as a matter of priority.

In his capacity as Brcko Supervisor, Hearne and the RS authorities also discussed the situation in the Brcko District, which has been considered a positive example of multi-ethnic cooperation and a model for the rest of the country. The Brcko Supervisor said he will work to preserve the achievements made in Brcko, in particular the stability and sustainability of the District.

PDHR Hearne also visited the BiH Deposit Insurance Agency, a state-level institution seated in the RS, where he met with Acting Director Josip Nevjestic. The PDHR noted the good work of the Agency, in particular its efficiency in reimbursing depositors of Bobar Banka and Banka Srpske after these banks went bankrupt. This was a clear example of how state institutions work in the interest of people coming from both entities.