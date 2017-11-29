Inzko: There are no bad peoples – for all, truth and justice are the only way forward to reconciliation

The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) has today rendered its final judgment in the case against Jadranko Prlic, Bruno Stojic, Slobodan Praljak, Milivoj Petkovic, Valentin Coric and Berislav Pusic.

“The crimes committed by the individuals sentenced today inflicted pain and grievance on many in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but for many of them also a tragic chapter came to an end. Now that the final verdict has been pronounced in this case, we must remember that these were acts of individuals, not nations and that each one of us should be judged only by our deeds, not our nationality.” said High Representative Inzko.

The High Representative used the opportunity to once again call on all in BiH to accept this final verdict and move further along the path towards reconciliation. “Truth and justice is the only way forward and it is also a point from which to move towards true reconciliation and a better future. The way Germany dealt with its past – honestly and vigorously – is exactly what made that country progress so dramatically and earn the respect of the entire world. To achieve the same, this verdict, as well as all others passed by the ICTY must be fully respected and not politicized,” the High Representative said. “It should be also taken as a turning point for a better future”.

Justice and truth are perhaps slow but now that they are here, let us respect the victims and let them rest in peace.” concluded High Representative Valentin Inzko.