POLITICAL ASSISTANT

BANJA LUKA REGIONAL OFFICE/POLITICAL SECTION

Duty Station: Banja Luka

Contract Type: Intern (Unpaid)

PURPOSE AND SCOPE OF POSITION

The post holder will work on a range of substantive issues targeted to ensure effective support of broader activities of the Banja Luka Regional Office.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Research, gathering of information and analysis of economic and political developments related to OHR mandate;

Ensuring follow-up to initiatives undertaken by the DHR and Head of Office in Banja Luka;

Producing reports of meetings, drafting correspondence;

General office management, including the scheduling/organizing of meetings, maintaining archives and other types of administrative support.

Any other duties as required.

PROFESSIONAL REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS

University degree, preferable in political science or related areas;

Solid knowledge of current political, economic and social situation in Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Dayton Peace Agreement and the mandate of the OHR;

Excellent communication skills are essential;

Confidentiality;

Excellent organizational skills;

Excellent computer skills, good command of Microsoft Office and Internet applications;

Very good interpersonal skills to interact with both international and local experts;

Ability to cope with stress and work with people of various cultural backgrounds;

Willingness to work long hours;

Ability to work in a team as well as independently and with minimal supervision;

Sound judgement;

Knowledge of local language would be an asset.

Any person with the above qualifications should provide (in English) a CV with a one-page cover letter and references to the following:

Human Resources

Office of the High Representative

Emerika Bluma 1, 71000 Sarajevo

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Fax: +387 (0) 33 283 771 E-mail: application@ohr.int

Reference number: 2017-077

Closing date for applications: 05 December 2017