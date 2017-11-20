POLITICAL ASSISTANT

BANJA LUKA REGIONAL OFFICE/POLITICAL SECTION
Duty Station: Banja Luka
Contract Type: Intern (Unpaid)
PURPOSE AND SCOPE OF POSITION
The post holder will work on a range of substantive issues targeted to ensure effective support of broader activities of the Banja Luka Regional Office.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Research, gathering of information and analysis of economic and political developments related to OHR mandate;
- Ensuring follow-up to initiatives undertaken by the DHR and Head of Office in Banja Luka;
- Producing reports of meetings, drafting correspondence;
- General office management, including the scheduling/organizing of meetings, maintaining archives and other types of administrative support.
- Any other duties as required.
PROFESSIONAL REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS
- University degree, preferable in political science or related areas;
- Solid knowledge of current political, economic and social situation in Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Dayton Peace Agreement and the mandate of the OHR;
- Excellent communication skills are essential;
- Confidentiality;
- Excellent organizational skills;
- Excellent computer skills, good command of Microsoft Office and Internet applications;
- Very good interpersonal skills to interact with both international and local experts;
- Ability to cope with stress and work with people of various cultural backgrounds;
- Willingness to work long hours;
- Ability to work in a team as well as independently and with minimal supervision;
- Sound judgement;
- Knowledge of local language would be an asset.
Any person with the above qualifications should provide (in English) a CV with a one-page cover letter and references to the following:
Human Resources
Office of the High Representative
Emerika Bluma 1, 71000 Sarajevo
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Fax: +387 (0) 33 283 771 E-mail: application@ohr.int
Reference number: 2017-077
Closing date for applications: 05 December 2017
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted
No telephone inquiries please