PDHR Hearne meets FBiH PM Novalic: Reforms must be coupled with a sense of urgency

Principal Deputy High Representative Dennis W. Hearne met today in Sarajevo with FBiH Prime Minister Fadil Novalić. They discussed the current political and economic situation, and government priorities that are realistically achievable by the end of the current mandate.

PDHR Hearne emphasized that the necessity of reforms must be coupled with a sense of urgency. “Everyone’s focus should be on strengthening of the rule of law, fostering economic growth and political stability. All these elements, which are deeply interconnected, should be the core of political work in time ahead of us.”

PDHR Hearne added that he expects a good and fruitful cooperation with Prime Minister Novalić and the FBiH Government.