HR Inzko meets President of UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajčák

High Representative Valentin Inzko met yesterday with the UN General Assembly President, Miroslav Lajčák to discuss the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Leaders on all sides in Bosnia and Herzegovina have pledged their commitment to a common vision of EU integration, and to work towards achieving EU candidate status as a matter of urgency. However, progress on economic and political reforms has considerably slowed, as divisive nationalism and persistent challenges to the Peace Agreement and the institutional arrangements provided for under that agreement have threatened to take the country in the wrong direction,” High Representative Inzko said.

High Representative Inzko also mentioned the worrying trend of disregard for the rule of law, and the need to tackle corruption and political patronage. “This is why so many young people are choosing to leave BiH for a better life abroad. The international community needs to reengage especially on rule of law issues, in particular anti-corruption efforts.”

The High Representative congratulated Lajčák on his election as President of the General Assembly and used this opportunity to thank him for his continuous contribution to BiH’s Euro-Atlantic path.