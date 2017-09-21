High Representative Inzko meets Acting Chief Prosecutor Tadic

“In order to move forward along its reform path, Bosnia and Herzegovina needs to strictly adhere to the rule of law and preserve and strengthen the independence of its judicial system”, High Representative Valentin Inzko stated today, following a meeting with BiH Acting Chief Prosecutor, Gordana Tadic.

“In any democratic system, courts and the prosecutors are cornerstones of the rule of law. Having in mind the jurisdiction of the state Court and Prosecutor to deal with the most serious cases and those affecting the entire country, these institutions have a responsibility to act in a way that will assure the public that justice is reachable, and that laws are applied fairly and equally to all,” High Representative Inzko added.

“I receive letters from citizens on a daily basis, usually expressing grievances about the lack of rule of law and their frustration that justice is unattainable. The answer to this is that all governing authorities should enable the development of an independent, accountable, professional and efficient judiciary, capable of effectively and promptly reacting whenever there is a breach of law. We put out trust in the BiH Prosecutor’s Office that it is up to a task of successfully prosecuting criminal cases, and thus proving to citizens that justice may be delivered,” the High Representative said, expressing his full support for the professional functioning of judicial and other rule of law institutions.