HR Inzko attends Bled Strategic Forum

High Representative Valentin Inzko is attending the 12th Bled Strategic Forum, an annual gathering of senior policymakers from Southeast Europe and elsewhere. While in Bled, the High Representative has had the opportunity to meet with a number of state officials and diplomats, including the foreign ministers of Slovenia, Slovakia, Turkey, and Montenegro – Karl Erjavec, Miroslav Lajčák, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, and Srđan Darmanović respectively – and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein.

(Photo credits: Srdjan Zivulovic/BOBO)