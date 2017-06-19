The Principal Deputy High Representative, Ambassador Bruce G. Berton, met today in Sarajevo with students of postgraduate studies at the Bundeswehr University Munich. The students, who are also officers in the German Armed Forces, are visiting Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of a course on international law and politics in practise. The PDHR held a brief presentation of the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the mandate of the Office of the High Representative.
PDHR Berton meets students of the Bundeswehr University Munich