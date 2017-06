Principal Deputy High Representative Bruce G. Berton visited Bihać today and met with the Mayor of Bihać, Šuhret Fazlić, and the Chairman of the Bihać City Council, Davor Župa. Officials informed PDHR Berton about the present economic situation in the Bihać region, with an emphasis on infrastructure needs of communities in this area. Berton stressed the need for better road and air links between Bihać and other parts of BiH.

Photo gallery (source: The City of Bihać Facebook page)