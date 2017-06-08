High Representative visits NGO “Education for All – EDUS”

The High Representative, Valentin Inzko, visited the Association for advancement of education and support for children with and without developmental delays “Education for All – EDUS” in Sarajevo. “EDUS” has become the leading advocate and education provider for children with developmental delays, such as autism, in Bosnia and Herzegovina. After a meeting with “EDUS” staff and a brief tour of their classrooms, the High Representative expressed his full support to the work of this association.