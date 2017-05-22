HR Inzko congratulates 25th anniversary of BiH’s admission to UN

High Representative Valentin Inzko expressed his congratulations to the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina today, as the country marks the 25th anniversary of its admission into the United Nations as a full-fledged member state.

At the time, Austria was presiding over the UN Security Council. Austria’s Permanent Representative, Dr. Peter Hohenfellner, in his capacity as President of the Security Council, on 20 May 1992 proposed to the Council to recommend that the UN General Assembly admit the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina into the United Nations. The High Representative recalled that, at the same meeting, the Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution No. 755 (1992), endorsing the recommendation. On 22 May 1992, the General Assembly adopted Resolution No. 46/237, admitting BiH into the UN.

“On this historic date, Bosnia Herzegovina became a member of the United Nations. I want to use this opportunity to congratulate all of its citizens. I also wish to note, with deep satisfaction, that Bosnia and Herzegovina has made significant contributions to the work of the United Nations, including with its successful tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and also with its participation in peace keeping missions worldwide. This date also has a special meaning for my country, Austria, as it played a part in this important process.”

The High Representative also extended his congratulations to Croatia and Slovenia, which were admitted to the United Nations on the same day as Bosnia and Herzegovina. This day is celebrated as a state holiday in Slovenia, the Day of Slovenian Diplomacy.