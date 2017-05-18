Inzko addresses UNSC: Fundamental challenges to stability and progress still evident in BiH

Presenting his regular report on peace implementation in Bosnia and Herzegovina to the United Nations Security Council, High Representative Valentin Inzko welcomed positive developments over the last six months in the country. These included the fact that the BiH authorities received the EU questionnaire in December 2016, completed the adaptation of the Stabilization and Association Agreement and adopted the so-called Defense Review of military forces.

At the same time, High Representative Inzko noted that the country still faces challenges to its sustainable stability and advancement. He briefed on significant challenges that the country faced over the last six months, including the controversy over the potential revision request to the International Court of Justice and steps taken to implement the unconstitutional RS referendum.

Highlighting the fact that some eighteen months remain before the next general elections, the High Representative urged the authorities in BiH to make the most of the upcoming period and demonstrate that they can look past divisive issues and deliver meaningful reforms which will improve the economic situation in the entities and throughout the country.

“Foremost on this list should be the economic reforms demanded by the country’s international creditors, as well as the EU-related issues, in order to open the possibility of future early EU candidate status for Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said the High Representative, adding that this will require continued attention and commitment from the international community.

High Representative Inzko recalled that May 22nd will mark 25 years since the United Nations admitted Bosnia and Herzegovina as a member state, following the recommendation of the Security Council under the Presidency of the then Austrian Permanent Representative, Ambassador Dr. Peter Hohenfellner.

“We can – and in my view we must – continue to offer institutional support and a vision based on integration and functionality,” High Representative Inzko concluded.

Click here for the integral text of the HR address to the UN Security Council.