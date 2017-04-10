HR Inzko visits Brussels to meet with senior EU officials

The High Representative, Valentin Inzko, is visiting Brussels from Monday to Wednesday, where he will address and exchange views with the Members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament. The High Representative will also attend the 3rd meeting of the “Friends of Bosnia and Herzegovina” and meet with representatives of the EU Political Security Committee (PSC) and other EU officials.

During the meetings, HR Inzko will inform the EU officials about the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The High Representative will emphasize his strong support to the EU integration process of BiH, including reforms which are necessary for BiH’s prosperity and stability. However, he will also warn that negative trends could also gain some intensity in the coming months, having in mind that 2018 is an election year.

While in Brussels, the High Representative will also meet with the Head of the BiH Mission to the EU, Ambassador Lidija Topic, and BiH Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, Drasko Acimovic.