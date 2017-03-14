Inzko meets Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu

High Representative Valentin Inzko met yesterday and today in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz and other senior officials of the Republic of Turkey. They discussed the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the context of BiH’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Speaking about the current political situation after the decision of the International Court of Justice, and ahead of the regional meeting of the Prime Ministers of Southeast Europe in Sarajevo, High Representative Inzko stressed that BiH should use 2017, a non-election year, to push forward with the reform process, noting that “BiH citizens want stability and prosperity. The political elites must provide them with a future, rather than focusing on the past.”

The High Representative expressed his appreciation to the Republic of Turkey, a member of the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council, for its continued and principled support to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its support for the International Community’s efforts to ensure the full implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement.