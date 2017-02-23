Statement by the Ambassadors of the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council

The Ambassadors of the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council met on 23 February to discuss the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Steering Board Ambassadors expressed concern about the serious political situation that has developed in BiH as a result of the initiative to request a revision of the 2007 ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of Bosnia and Herzegovina against Serbia and Montenegro on the crime of genocide. They expressed concern about the potential impact on the functioning of the BiH Presidency, Parliament and the Council of Ministers, and urged steps towards improving the overall political atmosphere in the country. All political leaders should refrain from unilateral actions and return to the principles of compromise, dialogue and consensus in making decisions, as well as respecting the BiH constitution, institutions and the rule of law.* The Steering Board Ambassadors acknowledged the suffering caused by the genocide and other atrocities, and the rights of the victims and survivors, and reiterated the need for further efforts towards reconciliation and good relations in the country and the region. Tolerance, acceptance, and peaceful coexistence are absolute requirements of civilizations founded on rights and freedoms, democracy and equality. They are also key prerequisites to build on the achievements made in BiH in the last two decades, to move ahead with the reforms required for improving the lives of citizens and offering concrete opportunities for younger generations.

* The Republic of Turkey does not join paragraph 2.