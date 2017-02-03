HR Inzko and PDHR Berton met NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

High Representative Valentin Inzko and Principal Deputy High Representative Bruce Berton met in Sarajevo with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.

The High Representative informed the NATO Secretary General about the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina from the standpoint of his mandate. The HR emphasized that “despite internal political challenges BiH is facing, the state-level authorities have managed to find an internal consensus on issues like Defence Review, important for the Euro-Atlantic community. This is a positive signal, which should be properly acknowledged by the International Community. As well, BiH needs to continue showing its commitment to integration processes”.

The HR also emphasized that BiH should wisely use 2017 – as a non-election year – to make progress on necessary reforms which will bring stability and prosperity to BiH and its citizens.