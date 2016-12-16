POLITICAL ASSISTANT (Internship)

BANJA LUKA REGIONAL OFFICE/POLITICAL SECTION

BANJA LUKA

Duty Station: Banja Luka

Contract Type: Intern (Unpaid)

PURPOSE AND SCOPE OF POSITION

The post holder will work on a range of substantive issues targeted to ensure effective support of broader activities of the Banja Luka Regional Office.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Research, gathering of information and analysis of economic and political developments related to OHR mandate;

Ensuring follow-up to initiatives undertaken by the BLRO Political Section/Economic Unit;

Producing reports of meetings, drafting correspondence;

General office management, including the scheduling/organizing of meetings, maintaining archives and other types of administrative support.

Any other duties as required.

PROFESSIONAL REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS

University degree, preferable in political science;

Solid knowledge of current political, economic and social situation in Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina;

Excellent spoken and written English;

Communication skills in local language(BHS)

General communication skills are essential;

Confidentiality;

Excellent organizational skills;

Excellent computer skills;

Very good interpersonal skills to interact with both international and local experts;

Ability to cope with stress and work with people of various cultural backgrounds;

Willingness to work long hours;

Ability to work in a team as well as independently and with minimal supervision;

Mature judgement.

Any person with the above qualifications should provide (in English) a CV with a one-page cover letter and references to the following:

Human Resources

Office of the High Representative

Emerika Bluma 1, 71000 Sarajevo

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Fax: +387 (0) 33 283 771

E-mail: application@ohr.int

Reference number: 2016-029

Closing date for applications: 31 December 2016