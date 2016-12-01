HR Inzko: FBiH Parliament needs to work in full capacity

High Representative Valentin Inzko met today in Sarajevo with the leadership of the House of Representatives and the House of Peoples of the FBiH Parliament.

“For several months the work of both houses of the FBiH Parliament has been hindered by a lack of consensus over certain legislative issues and today I urged the Parliament’s leadership to increase their efforts and resolve any disputes they have on specific issues, and to make sure that possible future disagreements do not block the Parliament’s ability to tackle numerous serious and overdue legislative challenges,” said the High Representative. “My message is very simple: the Parliament needs to start functioning in its full capacity. I call upon the political leaders in the FBiH to unblock the work of this institution.”

He added that the situation in the FBiH will be among the topics which will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the Peace Implementation Council Steering Board next week.