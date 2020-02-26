The perspective of reforms in Brčko District is attracting international interest

Together with Turkish Ambassador to BiH Haldun Koç, Principal Deputy High Representative and Brčko Supervisor Michael Scanlan met with the leadership of the District Government and Assembly and visited the Brčko Port, whose EBRD and EU-funded modernization process will begin in July.

The Supervisor also met yesterday with representatives of the Brčko Chamber of Commerce, managements of “STUDEN & CO Holding” and “Termoelektro,” and Brčko Police Chief Goran Pisić. Scanlan underscored in his meetings that functional District institutions that operate according to the principles of transparency, accountability and efficiency, rapid infrastructure development, and a better business environment can restore prosperity in the Brčko District, bringing in new investments and much-needed job opportunities. This process requires an accelerated focus on reforms driven by the close involvement of and cooperation between the public and the private sectors. Modernization of the Brčko Port, setting a clear timeline for reconstruction of the Brčko-Gunja bridge, adopting the laws to improve fiscal discipline, taking effective steps to combat corruption, and moving forward with the public-private initiative between the District Government and “STUDEN & CO Holding” are priorities that need to be concluded by this summer, in the view of the Brčko District Supervisor.