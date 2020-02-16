HR Inzko meets Austrian Justice Minister Alma Zadić

Last weekend the High Representative visited the new Austrian Minister of Justice, dr. Alma Zadić, in Vienna. They talked about the situation in Southeastern Europe, the EU’s new methodology for enlargement, the principal importance of the rule of law in any country, and about the recent developments in Bosnia Hercegovina with an emphasis on the political situation and the rule of law.

It was the first visit of the High Representative to the Ministry of Justice in Vienna under the new leadership. Inzko congratulated dr. Zadić on her appointment, told her that many people in BiH are proud of her, and wished her all the best for the future.