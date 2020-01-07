Inzko congratulates Alma Zadić on her appointment as Austrian Justice Minister

High Representative Valentin Inzko congratulated Alma Zadić today on her appointment to the office of the Minister of Justice in the Government of the Republic of Austria and expressed his support to continued and intensified ties between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Austria when it comes to the judiciary.

“After Baroness Arminka Helić in the British House of Lords, and former Swedish Minister of Education Aida Hadžialić, this is yet another talented and successful young person coming from Bosnia and Herzegovina who has managed to achieve through hard work and enormous energy an impressive career abroad.

As a refugee, Alma Zadić completed her primary and secondary education, along with a master’s degree and PhD in law, in Vienna. During the course of her studies, she also attended the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Piacenza and the renowned Columbia University in New York. She worked in numerous international institutions, including the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia and as a lawyer at a renowned international law firm.

Since 2013, Zadić is a member of the Global Shapers Community, an international organisation of young people who are taking over the responsibility for the survival of our planet.

On this occasion, I would like to extend my most sincere congratulations as well as my wishes for a successful mandate of Minister Zadic. At the same time, this is also a message to the political elites in Bosnia and Herzegovina to commit more resolutely to improving the situation in BiH so that young people no longer have to leave the country, but instead develop their potential and succeed at home, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, for the benefit of its citizens,” said the High Representative Inzko.

Inzko added that that the question should be asked whether Alma Zadić would have ever been appointed as Minister of Justice at the state, entity or cantonal level had she stayed in Bosnia and Herzegovina.