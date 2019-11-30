High Representative congratulates Day of BiH Armed Forces

On the occasion of the Day of the BiH Armed Forces and the 14th anniversary of the creation of the Armed Forces of BiH, the High Representative Valentin Inzko extended his congratulations to the Ministry of Defence, as well as the soldiers and the commanding staff of the BiH Armed Forces.

“The establishment of the BiH Armed Forces was a very complex process that required compromise and vision, determination, and patience. Putting those ingredients together led to one of the most successful reforms in post-war BiH. Those same ingredients are needed now to move the entire country forward,” said the High Representative.

Over the past 14 years, the BiH Armed Forces have grown into a competent and professional military organisation capable of assisting citizens in all parts of BiH during natural disasters, and successfully participating in peacekeeping missions around the globe. And, while fully respecting the individual identities of every member of the military, they were and are a positive and uniting force in BiH.

“I wish the BiH Armed Forces continued excellent results in their daily endeavours and overall work for the benefit of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” concluded the High Representative.