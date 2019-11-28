Supervisor welcomes steps by Brčko Assembly to improve security and business environment in the District

Principal Deputy High Representative and Brčko Supervisor Michael Scanlan applauded the adoption of the Brčko District Budget Rebalance, which includes funding to facilitate the long-delayed transfer of the Brčko Police to a modern EU-constructed building. Their co-location in the new building with the BiH Border Police and the BiH Service for Foreigners’ Affairs will ensure effective law-enforcement coordination to the benefit of Brčko and BiH, underscored Scanlan.

The Supervisor also welcomed the Assembly’s endorsement of the public-private sector initiative between the District Government and the “STUDEN & CO Holding GmbH.” This initiative will enable the Brčko authorities to improve the public services for business activity in the District. If the reforms are made within the agreed timeframe, the improved pro-business environment will lead to a major investment by the “STUDEN Holding,” as well as attract other foreign investments and facilitate the growth of local businesses in the District, added the Supervisor.

Supervisor Scanlan urged the District Assembly to maintain the new reform dynamic aimed at promoting transparency and good governance, infrastructure development and the growth of the private sector, as one success will lead to another and produce benefits for the entire community. In this regard, he underscored that, before the end of the year, it is essential that the Assembly both adopts the Law on Budget to ensure the transparent and effective use of the 2020 budget and take a decision on the application of the 1.6 million BAM already allocated for a feasibility study and the initial reconstruction work on the Brčko-Gunja Bridge.

Continued, rapid progress down this reform path will restore Brčko to the position of the vibrant economic center in this corner of BiH, with good-paying private-sector jobs, excellent infrastructure, and an array of cultural, sports, and entertainment facilities that all the residents of Brcko know it should have, concluded Supervisor Scanlan.