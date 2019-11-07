High Representative Inzko meets UN Secretary-General Guterres

Following his address to the UN Security Council (UNSC) on 5 November, High Representative Valentin Inzko met yesterday in New York with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. They discussed the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the highlights of the High Representative’s semi-annual report to the UNSC.

The High Representative emphasized that, despite the 2018 General Elections having concluded over a year ago, the formation of authorities has not yet been completed at the State and the FBiH levels, as well as in some cantons.

“The parties also remain at odds over the fundamental aspects of the BiH Constitution, with some leading RS-based parties challenging the very role, territorial integrity, and authority of the State, as well as BiH’s standing legal commitments and policies,” said the High Representative.

The High Representative also decried the reprehensible revisionism or outright denial of the Srebrenica genocide, and other war crimes committed in Bosnia and Herzegovina, by some politicians and public figures in BiH. “It is completely unacceptable that some politicians continue to deny the fact, established by the domestic and international courts, that genocide was committed in Srebrenica in 1995. The tragic past has been indisputably documented – it is time now to focus on reconciliation and building a future for all citizens of BiH,” said the High Representative.

He underscored that “it is high time for authorities in BiH to live up to their commitments to preserve peace and stability and move the country forward, engage in constructive dialogue, form the authorities on all levels, and start addressing the outstanding issues, including numerous socioeconomic challenges faced by BiH citizens.”

The High Representative thanked the Secretary-General for his continuous and invaluable support to achieving peace, stability, and prosperity in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the important role of the UN, and informed him about his expectations in connection with the forthcoming 25th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica in 2020.