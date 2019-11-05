Resolution 2496 (2019)

Adopted by the Security Council at its 8658th meeting, on 5 November 2019

The Security Council,

Recalling all its previous relevant resolutions concerning the conflicts in the Former Yugoslavia and relevant statements of its President, including resolutions 1031 (1995) of 15 December 1995, 1088 (1996) of 12 December 1996, 1423 (2002) of 12 July 2002, 1491 (2003) of 11 July 2003, 1551 (2004) of 9 July 2004, 1575 (2004) of 22 November 2004, 1639 (2005) of 21 November 2005, 1722 (2006) of 21 November 2006, 1764 (2007) of 29 June 2007, 1785 (2007) of 21 November 2007, 1845 (2008) of 20 November 2008, 1869 (2009) of 25 March 2009, 1895 (2009) of 18 November 2009, 1948 (2010) of 18 November 2010, 2019 (2011) of 16 November 2011, 2074 (2012) of 14 November 2012, 2123 (2013) of 12 November 2013, 2183 (2014) of 11 November 2014, 2247 (2015) of 10 November 2015, 2315 (2016) of 8 November 2016, and 2384 (2017) of 7 November 2017, and 2443 (2018) of 6 November 2018,

Reaffirming its commitment to the political settlement of the conflicts in the Former Yugoslavia, preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States there within their internationally recognized borders,

Underlining its commitment to support the implementation of the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the annexes thereto (collectively the Peace Agreement, S/1995/999, Annex), as well as the relevant decisions of the Peace Implementation Council (PIC),

Noting the reports of the High Representative, including his latest report of 28 October 2019,

Encouraging the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the support of the international community, to accelerate their efforts to address the disposal of excess ammunition,

Emphasizing its appreciation to the Commander and personnel of the multinational stabilization force (EUFOR ALTHEA) and the personnel of other international organizations and agencies in Bosnia and Herzegovina for their contributions to the implementation of the Peace Agreement,

Recalling all the agreements concerning the status of forces referred to in Appendix B to Annex 1-A of the Peace Agreement, and reminding the parties of their obligation to continue to comply therewith,

Further recalling the provisions of its resolution 1551 (2004) concerning the provisional application of the status of forces agreements contained in Appendix B to Annex 1-A of the Peace Agreement,

Welcoming the continued presence of EUFOR ALTHEA and the EU’s readiness to continue at this stage an executive military role to support Bosnia and Herzegovina authorities to maintain the safe and secure environment, the current focus of its mandate, and its regular review, including on the basis of the situation on the ground,

Reiterating its calls on the competent authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina to take necessary steps to complete the 5+2 agenda, which remains necessary for closure of the Office of the High Representative, as confirmed by the PIC Steering Board communiqués,

Reaffirming provisions concerning the High Representative as set out in its previous resolutions, and further reaffirming Article V of Annex 10 of the Peace Agreement regarding the High Representative’s final authority in theatre in the interpretation of the civilian implementation of the Agreement,

Recognizing the importance of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s transition to a functional, reform oriented, modern and democratic European country,

Calling on parties to continue negotiations on government formation at all levels, and emphasizing the importance of a stable government, capable of acting in the interest of all citizens,

Taking note of the Peace Agreement and of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s leadership’s commitment towards a European perspective, including through the submission of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU membership application in February 2016 and through the implementation of the recommendations in the EU Commission’s Opinion issued in May 2019, and recalling that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s commitment needs to be translated urgently into comprehensive reform results on the ground,

Noting with concern continued polarizing unconstructive policies, actions and rhetoric in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and reiterating its calls to political leaders to advance reconciliation and mutual understanding,

Noting positively that the initial implementation of the Reform Agenda, has provided the first steps of structural adjustment to the economy of the country, welcoming the adoption of guidelines for new socioeconomic reforms in October 2019 by the entity governments, and calling for all levels of authorities to coordinate and implement reforms to the benefit of all citizens,

Emphasizing the need for Bosnia and Herzegovina to step up efforts regarding the functioning and independence of the judiciary, the fight against corruption and organized crime and the fight against terrorism and prevention of radicalization,

Underscoring the urgency to implement the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights as well as the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and emphasizing that progress needs to be made on electoral reform in a spirit of consensus within the current legislative period to move the country towards modern democratic standards in accordance with the OSCE-ODIHR recommendations to improve the electoral framework,

Encouraging the parties to implement Bosnia and Herzegovina’s National Action Plan on Women Peace and Security in an inclusive manner and looking forward to its continuation,

Taking note of EUFOR ALTHEA’s strategic review, conducted in 2019,

Recognizing that the security environment has remained calm and stable, and noting that the Bosnia and Herzegovina authorities have so far proven capable to deal with threats to the safe and secure environment,

Determining that the situation in the region continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security,

Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,