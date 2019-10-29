Washington: High Representative meets Presiding Arbitrator of the Arbitral Tribunal for Brcko Williamson

During the visit to Washington, ahead of his semi-annual address to the United Nations Security Council, High Representative Valentin Inzko met with the Presiding Arbitrator of the Arbitral Tribunal for Brcko, Ambassador Clint Williamson, on 28 October.

“The significance of the Brcko District, when it comes to the stability of the entire country, is well known. For that reason, the domestic authorities must invest additional efforts to create a new trend that would show change is possible if they focus on issues that matter for the citizens. Should this be the case, the support of the international community will follow,” said the High Representative.

The High Representative also pointed out that, even though the day-to-day supervision has been suspended, he and the Brcko District Supervisor, Michael Scanlan, continue to work with the District authorities to help them push through reforms aimed at ensuring good governance, private sector growth, and infrastructure development in order to make the District a good example for the rest of BiH.