High Representative Inzko opens Summit of Young Entrepreneurs in Brcko

High Representative, Valentin Inzko, visited “BOSP-EXPO” Brcko Fair today and gave an opening speech at the Summit of Young Entrepreneurs. He used this opportunity to congratulate the organizers for their initiative and for accepting the challenge to tackle the issue of the outflow of talented and productive young population of this country and the region.

“This event is an inspiration to us all. It calls for connectivity, cooperation, partnership and unity. It is wonderful to see so many young people willing to work together, to join forces in the pursuit of a common and prosperous future,“ said the High Representative.

The High Representative expressed his full support to achieving the objective this summit has set – creating a regional network of young entrepreneurs and helping to curb the outflow of young people.

He also invited the Brcko leadership to follow the example of these young people to create a brighter future for Brcko and by doing so setting an example to BiH as a whole.