PDHR Scanlan: Dialogue is the key ingredient for progress

The Principal Deputy High Representative and Brcko Supervisor, Michael Scanlan, met with the Vice Presidents of Republika Srpska, Josip Jerkovic and Ramiz Salkic, in Banja Luka today, as he continued his regular visits for the purpose of consultations and dialogue with RS stakeholders. He also met with the RS Justice Minister, Anton Kasipovic.

PDHR Scanlan used the opportunity to discuss and exchange views on current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina with his collocutors.

“Dialogue is the key ingredient for any progress and an effort must be made to improve it. Political differences exist, but common ground can be found and serve as the basis for moving the country closer to its proclaimed goal of EU integration,” said PDHR Scanlan.